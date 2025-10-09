Amazon Prime Renews Bosch Spin-Off Ballard

The Bosch TV universe continues to grow with news that the spin-off series, Ballard, has been renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime. Following its debut in July, a second run for the Maggie Q-led series was practically a given as it became one of Amazon's most-watched originals over the summer.

Making her first appearance as Detective Renée Ballard, Maggie Q during the season 3 (and series) final season of (fellow spin-off) Bosch Legacy, the character was an instant hit with fans. For her solo adventures, Ballard heads up the new cold case division at the LAPD, and as she navigates her challenging personal and professional life, she unearths forgotten crimes and hidden truths. Basically, if you watched the previous 10 seasons from the Bosch universe, you'll be fully onboard with this slick crime drama.

Speaking about the renewal, here's what Amazon's Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series, Lauren Lancaster, said in a statement released via Deadline.

“We are excited to share that the ‘Bosch’ universe will continue to expand with a second season of ‘Ballard’ for our global Prime Video customers,” “The audience response to ‘Ballard’ has been phenomenal, resonating with audiences worldwide thanks to its gripping storytelling and outstanding performances from Maggie Q and the entire cast. We can’t wait for fans to experience everything Season Two has in store.”

Co-showrunners Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood added;

“We’re so grateful to have the chance to continue Ballard’s story. It’s a pleasure to dive deeper into these characters and this world, and seeing audiences resonate with their stories is incredibly rewarding.

Ballard season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime.