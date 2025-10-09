Hot on the heels of the announcement that Clue is getting its very own Netflix game show, a new scripted series based on the classic board game is officially on the way. According to Deadline, the project hails from showrunner Dana Fox (Home Before Dark, Isn’t It Romantic) and director Nicholas Stoller (Platonic, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), who are teaming up to bring a fresh, modern twist to one of pop culture’s longest-running mysteries.

As per Deadline's article, the series sees a group of strangers invited to a lavish murder mystery night at the home of a reclusive billionaire. What begins as a playful evening of intrigue quickly turns deadly as the guests discover that the game isn’t a game at all. Both the scripted series and the upcoming Netflix competition show are part of Sony’s new deal for the Clue franchise, marking the biggest resurgence for the brand since the 1985 cult film starring Tim Curry. That movie, equal parts farce, thriller, and ensemble comedy, has only grown in reputation over the years, inspiring everything from stage adaptations to countless parodies.

A Clue reboot has been in Hollywood’s orbit for years. At one point, Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman were attached to a big-budget, globe-trotting movie version that never quite escaped development hell. This new series, however, seems to be taking a more grounded, character-driven approach — with Fox and Stoller’s involvement promising sharp humor and just the right amount of chaos. With audiences rediscovering their appetite for clever mysteries thanks to Knives Out and The Afterparty, there’s never been a better time to revisit Clue. After all, a little murder never really goes out of style. Given the 1985 Clue is one of my favourite comedies, there will be flames, flames on the side of my face if Sony mess this one up.