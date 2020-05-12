While the long wanted Friends reunion won't be taking the form of a scripted episode. The live celebration that was planned to bring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry back together is still happening, but we're going to have to wait a bit longer. Speaking to Variety, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt provided an update.

"At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it's going to be far longer than that. We're holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production. We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms."

Many TV shows have been reuniting during the pandemic via Zoom, but Greenblatt remains hopeful that Friends will get to celebrate their reunion with a live studio audience. However, that all depends on how long the entertainment industry will have to remain on lockdown.

"At the moment, we're trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it's worth waiting for. We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it'll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well."

As we've waited this long for any kind of reunion, a few more months to wait for a worthy celebration of the iconic show is sensible. All ten seasons of Friends are available to stream on Netflix, and episodes are being shown daily on Comedy Central.