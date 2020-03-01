CBS is calling time on its popular Hawaii Five-0 reboot after ten seasons and 240 episodes. The long-running series will bow out in a matter of weeks with a special two-hour finale on April 3 that promises to give the show a suitable send-off. CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl made the announcement in a statement released via Deadline.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style. From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality, longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan-devotion it inspired.”

Series star Alex O’Loughlin added;

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life. Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

On the upside, we might not have seen the last of some of the characters as earlier this year Hawaii Five-0 crossed over with CBS' other 80s reboot, Magnum P.I. So, there is every possibility we won't be saying farewell forever.

The Hawaii Five-0 series finale will air on CBS on April 3.