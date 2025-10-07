Despite a vocal fan base and a warm reception from critics, freshman comedy Mid Century Modern has joined the long, bittersweet list of sitcoms that burned bright but brief, and were cancelled after a single season.

Created by Will & Grace duo David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, Mis Century Modern had all the makings of a hit. A sharp premise, a stellar cast, and the kind of breezy, character-driven comedy that used to dominate primetime However, even with all that going for it, plus guest stars such as Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Judd Hirsh (Taxi), and TV staple Richard Kind, ten episodes turned out to be all we’ll get.

Set in Palm Springs, the series followed three gay best friends, played by Nathan Lane (Bunny), Matt Bomer (Jerry), and Nathan Lee Graham (Arthur), who move in with Bunny and his eccentric mother (played by TV legend Linda Lavin). The show mixed biting wit with warmth, celebrating chosen family and the idea that reinvention doesn’t end with youth.

Series co-creator Max Mutchnick shared his heartbreak over the unexpected news.

“Ten great episodes… Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.”

What makes the cancellation sting even more is that it was Linda Lavin’s final project. The beloved TV icon, best known for her long-running role on Alice, passed away before filming was completed. Her performance on Mid Century Modern was both funny and tender, a fitting send-off for an actress who’d spent decades lighting up the screen.