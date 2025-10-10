Almost twenty years after its legendary debut at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, Quentin Tarantino’s long-discussed full-length cut of Kill Bill is finally slicing its way into cinemas this December. The complete version, titled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, has, until now, only been seen in scattered festival appearances and at Tarantino’s own New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles.

Fans have spent years clamouring for a wide release, and now, at last, they’ll get to experience the Bride’s bloody odyssey exactly as Tarantino always intended, as one relentless, operatic revenge saga. Tarantino released a short statement on the upcoming rollout, writing:

“I wrote and directed it as one movie, and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie. The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

The restored, complete version, running just over four hours, combines both volumes with previously unseen footage and a newly remastered 4K transfer supervised by Tarantino himself. It will be released in select cinemas across North America, Europe, and Asia, with premium screenings planned in 70mm, 35mm, and Dolby Cinema formats. A home entertainment release will follow early in 2026, but no fixed date has been confirmed.

For Tarantino fans, The Whole Bloody Affair is more than just an event; it’s a reminder of what might be his most perfectly realised work. Few films capture his signature mix of grindhouse excess, pop-culture poetry, and sheer cinematic precision quite like Kill Bill. Seeing it as one unified epic, from the blood-soaked wedding chapel to the snow-silent duel in Japan, promises to be the definitive experience.

Meanwhile, we will be returning to a world created by Tarantino sometime next year with a (sort of) sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt reprises his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the aptly titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth. Set 8 years after the events of that fateful night in 1969, the film boasts the unmissable combination of David Fincher directing from a Tarantino script. Production started in July and is set to conclude early in the new year.