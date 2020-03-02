Hot on the heels of the success of The Invisible Man, writer/director Leigh Whannell has signed a two-year first-look deal with Blumhouse. The new agreement will see the filmmaker will write, direct and produce projects for Television and theatrical release. Whannell burst onto the horror scene with Saw back in 2004; he would continue to collaborate with director James Wan on the Insidious films (produced by Blum) making his directorial debut with the third instalment.

Last year he teamed up with Jason Blum to direct the underseen Upgrade, and their recent reteaming on The Invisible Man is proving to be a monster hit. Both Whannell and Blum have a long history in the low-budget horror genre, and the next two years promises tow to deliver plenty of frights. In a statement released via The Hollywood Reporter, here's what Jason Blum had to say;

“Leigh creates movies which not only build franchises but fundamentally change the landscape of their genre. After he and James Wan made Saw, it launched dozens of copycats. Their work with Blumhouse on Insidious founded not just a franchise but dozens of classical proscenium PG-13 supernatural horror films. I have no doubt that will be true for The Invisible Man and for anything else he wants to create. I just want to be there with him when he does!”

Whannell added;

“Ten years ago, I walked into Jason Blum’s office thinking that I was having a general meeting with a producer who liked horror movies — little did I know that a decade-long partnership and friendship was about to begin. I have since watched his then-infant company, Blumhouse, grow into a powerhouse of genre films; a nurturing place that is willing to take risks on people. Indeed, they have taken plenty of risks on me, and I look forward to taking many more with them as they continue to grow in the world of film and television.”

The Invisible Man is out now in cinemas everywhere.