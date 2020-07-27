The rich world of The Witcher is set to expand further with Netflix revealing a prequel series is in development. The fantasy series starring Henry Cavill emerged as one of Netflix's biggest original shows. While the streaming service is notorious for not reporting viewership numbers, Netflix did recently confirm that more than 76 million households have watched the Witcher since its launch.

Titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, the six-part miniseries will be set more 1200 years before the events of the first season. According to Deadline, Blood Origin "will chart the origins of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one." Declan de Barra (The Witcher, The Originals) will serve as showrunner who had this to say about the new expansion to the world of The Witcher.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin. A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilisations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonisation and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilisation’s true story behind. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilisation before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich added;

"I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: Blood Origin. It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more.”

Blood Origin joins the previously announced animated spin-off film, Nightmare of the Wolf, which is set to land on Netflix sometime this year. Meanwhile, the second season is mere weeks away from resuming filming in the UK following production being shut down in March. The delays to season two will undoubtedly push the release date, but so far Netflix is keeping to 'sometime towards the end of 2021".