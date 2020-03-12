Netflix's big-budget revamp of Lost in Space will be back for a third season, but the forthcoming new episodes will bring the family Robinson's journey to an end. The second season finally arrived back in December, some 18 months after the launch of the first season. Long gaps between seasons are nothing new, and more commonplace now, but the plan is to have the third season conclude the family Robinson's story. Producer and showrunner Zack Estrin confirmed the news in a statement via Twitter.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode, if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission – it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost in Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

Netflix's Ted Biaselli added in a separate statement;

"We are so thrilled to share more adventures of the Robinson family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale. We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can't wait for our family audiences to see where season three will lead!"

While the news the show is ending will be upsetting to fans, at least Lost in Space is getting a proper ending, which isn't something you can say about everything Netflix original series. Lost in Space seasons 1 & 2 are available to stream now on Netflix, and the final season is expected to arrive sometime next year.