Bradley Cooper is in talks to take the co-lead alongside Margot Robbie for an as-yet-untitled Ocean’s 11 prequel, which is set to be directed by Twisters filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung.

No sooner did George Clooney confirm that Ocean’s 14 is officially in development, with filming set for next year, Warner Bros. appears to be doubling down on the slick heist franchise with a fast-tracked prequel that will explore the origins of the Ocean family crime legacy.

The project, which has been quietly in the works since 2022, is described as a romantic heist film set in 1960s Europe. Margot Robbie has been attached as both star and producer through her LuckyChap banner for some time, and Cooper’s addition marks a major boost to the film’s prestige and star power. While Cooper is still 'in talks', Warner Bros. is eager to get the cameras rolling by early 2026.

While plot details remain locked up tighter than a Vegas vault, the prequel is expected to trace the beginnings of the Ocean family’s criminal empire, possibly featuring the parents or early relatives of Danny Ocean (played by Clooney in the modern trilogy). Robbie and Cooper’s characters are said to be con artists drawn into an elaborate scheme involving high society, stolen jewels, and double-crosses aplenty.

Director Lee Isaac Chung seems an intriguing choice to bring depth and character-driven storytelling to the franchise’s signature blend of suave charm and technical precision. The 2018 all-female spin-off, Ocean's 8, led by Sandra Bullock (as Danny's estranged sister), was fun but lacked the visual flair of Steven Soderbergh's trilogy.

With Ocean’s 14 on the horizon and now a stylish prequel on the way, Warner Bros. seems intent on reviving the Ocean’s brand as a full-blown cinematic universe. If Robbie and Cooper’s dynamic lives up to the billing, this could be one heist worth pulling off. That said, it seems like a bold move to release a prequel and a belated sequel within the same calendar year, so we'll have to wait and see.