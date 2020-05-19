In a shocking turn of events, after playing the titular hero for its debut season. Ruby Rose has decided to exit the starring role on The CW's Batwoman. The latest addition to the Arrowverse was already renewed for a second season, but the series will continue with a new actress in the role. In a statement regarding the surprise decision, Roby Rose thanked all those involved in making the show happen.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continues. “Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

In a shared statement from the producers, all the usual pleasantries were on display, but no specific reason for Rose's exit was cited.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Rose had emergency surgery late last year following an accident incurred during a stunt gone wrong; it remains unclear if health concerns have played a role in her decision. For now, all we know is the role will be recast, and Batwoman will return sometime this year.