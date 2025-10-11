The end is nigh for Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets, as the upcoming fourth season will bring the show to a natural conclusion.

If you’ve not seen any of Yellowjackets yet, the series follows a gifted girls’ high school soccer team whose lives are shattered when their plane crashes in the unforgiving northern wilderness. What begins as a story of survival soon mutates into something far darker, a brutal test of loyalty, sanity, and the boundaries of humanity itself.

The series threads two timelines: the desperate struggle of the young survivors as they transform from teammates into fractured tribes, and the lingering aftermath decades later, as the now-adult women grapple with present-day danger and the ghosts of what happened. Here’s what co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson had to say about the show’s ending:

“After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season. We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honour for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it… delicious.”

While fans might be mourning the end, it should always be applauded when the creative team knows when it's time to end the story. TV shows don't often get to conclude on their own terms; they are either dragged out too long or abruptly cancelled.

Yellowjackets seasons 1-3 is available to stream on Paramount+