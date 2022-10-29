À corde tendue

After many years spent in jail, Sandra is finally free and is going back to Chamonix, where she was born, to meet her dad for the first time. But their reunion turns out to be quite complicated as they found themselves to have completely opposite personalities.On top of that, the villagers do not appreciate much the presence of a former prisoner in their town
|Pénélope-Rose Lévèque
|Sandra
|Pierre Derenne
|Danièle Evenou
|Micky Sébastian
|Agnès
|Margot Bancilhon
|Marie
|Clémence Thioly
|Raphaëlle
