Not Available

À corde tendue

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Adrenaline Productions

After many years spent in jail, Sandra is finally free and is going back to Chamonix, where she was born, to meet her dad for the first time. But their reunion turns out to be quite complicated as they found themselves to have completely opposite personalities.On top of that, the villagers do not appreciate much the presence of a former prisoner in their town

Cast

Pénélope-Rose LévèqueSandra
Pierre Derenne
Danièle Evenou
Micky SébastianAgnès
Margot BancilhonMarie
Clémence ThiolyRaphaëlle

View Full Cast >

Images