È nata una Star?

Plot: Marco, a shy teenager, discovers that he has what it takes to be the perfect porn star. There is only one difficulty: how does he explain this to his parents? While Marco is still thinking about how to break the news, an (anonymous) neighbor discovers a porn tape with him as a star and leaves a note in his parents’ mailbox.
|Rocco Papaleo
|Fausto
|Pietro Castellitto
|Marco
|Michela Cescon
|Elena
|Antonino Bruschetta
|Rasero
|Gisella Burinato
|Marisa
|Fausto Maria Sciarappa
|Goretti
