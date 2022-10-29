Not Available

È nata una Star?

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Plot: Marco, a shy teenager, discovers that he has what it takes to be the perfect porn star. There is only one difficulty: how does he explain this to his parents? While Marco is still thinking about how to break the news, an (anonymous) neighbor discovers a porn tape with him as a star and leaves a note in his parents’ mailbox.

Cast

Rocco PapaleoFausto
Pietro CastellittoMarco
Michela CesconElena
Antonino BruschettaRasero
Gisella BurinatoMarisa
Fausto Maria SciarappaGoretti

View Full Cast >

Images