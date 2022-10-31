0.56% What happened to Mexico?

This is the story of a man who challenged his country’s institutions by proclaiming himself legitimate president. This is the story of how the controversial Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who led the polls during 4 years, lost the election by less than half percent. It all begins while he is still Mexico City’s mayor, up to his self proclamation as president and his actions during the first days of Felipe Calderón’s government.
|Felipe Calderón Hinojosa
|Himself
|Andrés Manuel López Obrador
|Himself
View Full Cast >