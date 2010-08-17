2010

Cemetery Junction

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 17th, 2010

Studio

Gervais/Merchant

In 1970s England, three friends spend their days joking, drinking, fighting and chasing girls. Freddie wants to leave their working-class world but cool, charismatic Bruce and lovable loser Snork are happy with life the way it is. When Freddie gets a new job as a door-to-door salesman and bumps into his old school sweetheart Julie, the gang are forced to make choices that will change their lives forever.

Cast

Christian CookeFreddie Taylor
Felicity JonesJulie Kendrick
Tom HughesBruce Pearson
Jack DoolanSnork
Ricky GervaisLen Taylor
Julia DavisMrs. Taylor

