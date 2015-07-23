The Vatican Tapes

In a highly secured vault deep within the walls of Vatican City, the Catholic Church holds thousands of old films and video footage documenting exorcisms/supposed exorcisms and other unexplained religious phenomena they feel the world is not ready to see. This is the first tape - Case 83-G - stolen from these archives and exposed to the public by an anonymous source.
|Olivia Taylor Dudley
|Angela Holmes
|Michael Peña
|Père Lozano
|Djimon Hounsou
|Vicar Imani
|Dougray Scott
|Roger Holmes
|Peter Andersson
|Cardinal Bruun
|Kathleen Robertson
|Docteur Richards
