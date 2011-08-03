Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Scientist Will Rodman is determined to find a cure for Alzheimer's, the disease which has slowly consumed his father. Will feels certain he is close to a breakthrough and tests his latest serum on apes, noticing dramatic increases in intelligence and brain activity in the primate subjects – especially Caesar, his pet chimpanzee.
|James Franco
|Will Rodman
|Freida Pinto
|Caroline Aranha
|John Lithgow
|Charles Rodman
|Brian Cox
|John Landon
|Tom Felton
|Dodge Landon
|Andy Serkis
|Caesar
