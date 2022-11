Not Available

As a secretary for lawyer Xander Corvus, Madison Ivy is disillusioned by conservative office life. She wants excitement, and so eavesdrops when she patches a phone call through to her boss. To her surprise, Xander's not talking about the case -- rather, he's talking dirty with phone sex operator Nicolette Shea. The sneaky Madison trails him down to the sixth floor, where she discovers the wild world of 1-800-Phone-Sex . . .