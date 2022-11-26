10 CC In Concert - London – BBC 1974

Not Available

Among the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music, 10cc are one of the very few acts to have achieved commercial, critical and creative success in equal measure. In 1974, Lol Creme and Kevin Godley of 10cc invented a nifty little musical device that should have revolutionized the guitar world. The Gizmotron® was an attachable device that had the ability to create “authentic sounds of such stringed instruments as violins, violas and cellos,” and maintain “infinite sustain.” It was a remarkable invention by any standards and should have achieved what it said on the can and made much moolah for its inventors. Sadly, it hasn’t yet. However, it was (unfortunately) part of the reason why 10cc split-up in 1976. 01 - Silly Love 02 - Wall Street Shuffle 03 - Baron Samedi 04 - Old Wild Men 05 - Oh Effendi 06 - Fresh Air For My Mama 07 - Rubber Bullets