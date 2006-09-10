10 Items or Less

An actor who is considering the role of a supermarket manager arrives at a grocery store on the outskirts of Los Angeles to do some field research. He subsequently becomes stranded, without a car or cell phone, and accepts a ride home with Scarlet, a cashier who is about to interview for a new job. The actor rediscovers the essence of his craft while helping Scarlet gain the confidence she needs to change her life.
|Morgan Freeman
|'Him'
|Jonah Hill
|Packy
|Bobby Cannavale
|Bobby
|Anne Dudek
|Lorraine
|Jennifer Echols
|Tracey with an 'E'
|Leonardo Nam
|Kid at Target
