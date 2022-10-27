The 10 Rules comedy tells a story of a shy scientist Marek who falls hopelessly in love with a seemingly inaccessible girl. His friends determined to help him, call Marek’s father, a successful publisher of books on the subject of how to get a woman. Together, they begin to develop a very peculiar course on girl psychology. However, do these 10 sure-fire rules apply exactly as described in the books?
|Kristína Svarinská
|Stephanie
|Jakub Prachař
|Filip
|Jan Dolanský
|Erik
|Miroslav Donutil
|otec Marka
|Tereza Nvotová
|Marie
|Petr Buchta
|Pavel
