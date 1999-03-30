1999

10 Things I Hate About You

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1999

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Bianca, a tenth grader, has never gone on a date, but she isn't allowed to go out with boys until her older sister Kat gets a boyfriend. The problem is, Kat rubs nearly everyone the wrong way. But Bianca and the guy she has her eye on, Joey, are eager, so Joey fixes Kat up with Patrick, a new kid in town just bitter enough for Kat.

Cast

Julia StilesKatarina "Kat" Stratford
Heath LedgerPatrick Verona
Joseph Gordon-LevittCameron James
Larisa OleynikBianca Stratford
Larry MillerWalter Stratford
Andrew KeeganJoey Donner

