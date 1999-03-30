10 Things I Hate About You

Bianca, a tenth grader, has never gone on a date, but she isn't allowed to go out with boys until her older sister Kat gets a boyfriend. The problem is, Kat rubs nearly everyone the wrong way. But Bianca and the guy she has her eye on, Joey, are eager, so Joey fixes Kat up with Patrick, a new kid in town just bitter enough for Kat.
|Julia Stiles
|Katarina "Kat" Stratford
|Heath Ledger
|Patrick Verona
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|Cameron James
|Larisa Oleynik
|Bianca Stratford
|Larry Miller
|Walter Stratford
|Andrew Keegan
|Joey Donner
