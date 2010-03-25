10 Years Later is a dark comedy about six childhood best friends returning home for their ten year high school reunion. When one of them kidnaps an enemy from their past and inadvertently gets the others involved, each must decide whether to turn in a best friend or become accomplices in a dark plot that none of them are sure they can pull off.
|Rachel Boston
|Kyra Lee
|Kathleen Rose Perkins
|Miranda Miller-Huffman
|Aaron Michael Metchik
|Adam Huffman
|Senta Moses Mikan
|Becky Clark
|McKinley Freeman
|Darrell Litner
|James DeBello
|Garrett Hoss
View Full Cast >