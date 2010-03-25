2010

10 Years Later

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 25th, 2010

Studio

Not Available

10 Years Later is a dark comedy about six childhood best friends returning home for their ten year high school reunion. When one of them kidnaps an enemy from their past and inadvertently gets the others involved, each must decide whether to turn in a best friend or become accomplices in a dark plot that none of them are sure they can pull off.

Cast

Rachel BostonKyra Lee
Kathleen Rose PerkinsMiranda Miller-Huffman
Aaron Michael MetchikAdam Huffman
Senta Moses MikanBecky Clark
McKinley FreemanDarrell Litner
James DeBelloGarrett Hoss

