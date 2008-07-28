100 Million BC

A scientist from the failed Philadelphia Experiment leads a team of Navy SEALs back in time to the Cretaceous Period to rescue the first team he sent back during the 1940s. Things go wildly awry though, when on his return he accidentally brings a giant, man-eating dinosaur back through the portal and into modern-day, downtown Los Angeles.
|Christopher Atkins
|Erik Reno
|Greg Evigan
|LCDR Ellis Dorn
|Stephen Blackehart
|Lt. Robert Peet
|Geoff Meed
|CPO Lopes
|Wendy Carter
|Betty
|Marie Westbrook
|Ruth
