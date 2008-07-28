2008

100 Million BC

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 28th, 2008

Studio

The Asylum

A scientist from the failed Philadelphia Experiment leads a team of Navy SEALs back in time to the Cretaceous Period to rescue the first team he sent back during the 1940s. Things go wildly awry though, when on his return he accidentally brings a giant, man-eating dinosaur back through the portal and into modern-day, downtown Los Angeles.

Cast

Christopher AtkinsErik Reno
Greg EviganLCDR Ellis Dorn
Stephen BlackehartLt. Robert Peet
Geoff MeedCPO Lopes
Wendy CarterBetty
Marie WestbrookRuth

