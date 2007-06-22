After being accused of crimes he did not commit, a lonely circus performer exacts his revenge on those who unjustly condemned him. The act sparks something inside of him which he cannot stop and now, years later, his inner-demons have truly surfaced. Part urban legend, part tabloid sensationalism... he is now an unstoppable murderous juggernaut, fueled only by hate.
|Joe Davison
|Mark Webb
|Georgia Chris
|Jennifer Stevenson
|Jack Amos
|Luther Edward Baxter / Gurdy the Clown
|Leslie Crytzer
|Tracy Greaston
|Kibwe Dorsey
|Detective Spaulding
|Jeff Dylan Graham
|Jack Arlo
