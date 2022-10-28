Not Available

101 Proposals

  • Romance

Huang Da is a down on his luck ordinary guy who has desperate for love and tries to propose to a beautiful young cellist. His attempts to propose are complicated by a rich, charming and handsome rival who is determined to win the girl’s hand at all costs. Can Huang Da with his heart of gold triumph in love over a man who has everything he does not?

Cast

Huang BoHuang Da
Lin Chi-LingYeh Shun/Ye Xun
Godfrey GaoXu Zhuo
Qin HailuTaozi
Tetsuya TakedaHoshino Tetsuro
Jiang Xi-WenMrs Chao

