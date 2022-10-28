101 Proposals

Huang Da is a down on his luck ordinary guy who has desperate for love and tries to propose to a beautiful young cellist. His attempts to propose are complicated by a rich, charming and handsome rival who is determined to win the girl’s hand at all costs. Can Huang Da with his heart of gold triumph in love over a man who has everything he does not?
|Huang Bo
|Huang Da
|Lin Chi-Ling
|Yeh Shun/Ye Xun
|Godfrey Gao
|Xu Zhuo
|Qin Hailu
|Taozi
|Tetsuya Takeda
|Hoshino Tetsuro
|Jiang Xi-Wen
|Mrs Chao
