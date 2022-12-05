105 minutes Sofia

Not Available

The full-length documentary presents the stages in the historical development of the city of Sofia from the earliest artefacts of 6000 BC till now, telling of the archaeological discoveries, achievements in architecture and town planning, in science and the arts, interlacing episodes from the documentary series 5 Minutes Sofia. KAMEN VODENICHAROV (b. 1966), actor/director/producer, studied Puppetry at NATFA, Sofia, in the classes of Prof. Nikolina Georgieva and specialised in Film and TV Directing in the classes of Acad. Lyudmil Staykov. He is one of the founders of the widely popular Cuckoo student TV show. MISHO LANZHEV (b. 1959), director/animator, after completing his studies at NATFA, Sofia, worked for popular TV shows and films. He is one of the directors of the documentary series 5 Minutes Sofia. Festivals & Awards: IFF Sofia 2019; Best Documentary, White Nights FF, St. Petersburg, Russia