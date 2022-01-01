11 - TNA Turning Point 2012

Not Available

TNA Turning Point 2012

    

    

    

    Total Nonstop Action (TNA)

    From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. Turning Point (2012) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling that took place on November 11, 2012 at the Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the ninth annual Turning Point event. Samoa Joe (c) VS Magnus | ODB and Eric Young VS Tara and Jesse | Rob Van Dam (c) VS Joey Ryan | DOC defeated Joseph Park | Chavo Guerrero and Hernandez (c) VS The World Tag Team Champions of the World (Christopher Daniels and Kazarian) | James Storm VS Bobby Roode VS A.J. Styles | Kurt Angle VS Devon | Jeff Hardy (c) VS Austin Aries

