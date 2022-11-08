11:11: What Did You See?

Not Available

One night at 11:11 sharp, Galih (Rendy Kjaernet), an archaeological student who likes diving and photography, found the whereabouts of Dewi, her mother. Dewi disappeared when Galih was a child on a remote island called Tanjung Biru. Galih travels to the place with three friends, Ozan (Fauzan Smith), Vania (Twindy Rarasati) and Martin Bayu Anggara). During that dive, they find a ship wrecked on the sea floor. Inside the ship they find an ancient artifact that is a clue to look for Galih's mother, but the artifact also brought disaster. The disturbance after disturbance from the guardian ghost of Tanjung Biru hit the group.