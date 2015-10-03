2015

Youth

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 2015

Studio

Indigo Film

YOUTH explores the lifelong bond between two friends vacationing in a luxury Swiss Alps lodge as they ponder retirement. While Fred has no plans to resume his musical career despite the urging of his loving daughter Lena, Mick is intent on finishing the screenplay for what may be his last important film for his muse Brenda. And where will inspiration lead their younger friend Jimmy, an actor grasping to make sense of his next performance?

Cast

Michael CaineFred Ballinger
Harvey KeitelMick Boyle
Rachel WeiszLeda Ballinger
Paul DanoJimmy Tree
Jane FondaBrenda Morel
Mădălina Diana GheneaMiss Universe

