YOUTH explores the lifelong bond between two friends vacationing in a luxury Swiss Alps lodge as they ponder retirement. While Fred has no plans to resume his musical career despite the urging of his loving daughter Lena, Mick is intent on finishing the screenplay for what may be his last important film for his muse Brenda. And where will inspiration lead their younger friend Jimmy, an actor grasping to make sense of his next performance?
|Michael Caine
|Fred Ballinger
|Harvey Keitel
|Mick Boyle
|Rachel Weisz
|Leda Ballinger
|Paul Dano
|Jimmy Tree
|Jane Fonda
|Brenda Morel
|Mădălina Diana Ghenea
|Miss Universe
