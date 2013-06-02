12 Rounds 2: Reloaded

Nick Malloy portrays an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who finds himself caught in a deadly 12-round game of cat and mouse with a vigilante tied to the paramedic's past. With little time to spare and his wife's life hanging in the balance, the EMT must figure out why he's been chosen to be the pawn in this maniac's game before it's too late
|Brian Markinson
|Heller
|Cindy Busby
|Sarah Malloy
|Sean Rogerson
|Detective Sykes
|Tom Stevens
|Tommy Weaver
|Colin Lawrence
|Jay
|Chelsey Reist
|Amber
