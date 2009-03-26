When New Orleans cop Danny Fisher prevents a brilliant thief from successfully carrying out his latest heist, the thief's girlfriend is accidentally killed. Hungry for revenge, the criminal mastermind breaks out of prison and kidnaps Danny's fiancee. To save her, Danny must successfully navigate his way through an elaborate series of tasks and puzzles, or else watch the love of his life die.
|John Cena
|Det. Danny Fisher
|Aidan Gillen
|Miles Jackson
|Ashley Scott
|Molly Porter
|Steve Harris
|Special Agent George Aiken
|Brian J. White
|Det. Hank Carver
|Gonzalo Menendez
|Special Agent Ray Santiago
