2009

12 Rounds

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 2009

Studio

The Mark Gordon Company

When New Orleans cop Danny Fisher prevents a brilliant thief from successfully carrying out his latest heist, the thief's girlfriend is accidentally killed. Hungry for revenge, the criminal mastermind breaks out of prison and kidnaps Danny's fiancee. To save her, Danny must successfully navigate his way through an elaborate series of tasks and puzzles, or else watch the love of his life die.

Cast

John CenaDet. Danny Fisher
Aidan GillenMiles Jackson
Ashley ScottMolly Porter
Steve HarrisSpecial Agent George Aiken
Brian J. WhiteDet. Hank Carver
Gonzalo MenendezSpecial Agent Ray Santiago

