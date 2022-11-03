1948

13 Lead Soldiers

  • Crime

Release Date

April 29th, 1948

Captain Hugh "Bulldog" Drummond is called in to solve the murder of a man from whom two lead soldiers were stolen. Drummond learns that the two soldiers were part of a set of thirteen which formed the key to a hidden vault of treasure. Following some clever sleuthing and set-up on Drummond's part, the guilty man is trapped in the vault,which is hidden behind the fireplace.

Cast

John NewlandAlgernon 'Algy' Longworth
Maria PalmerEstelle Prager, alias Estelle Gorday
Helen WestcottCynthia Stedman
Tom ConwayCapt. Hugh 'Bulldog' Drummond

