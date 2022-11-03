13 Lead Soldiers

Captain Hugh "Bulldog" Drummond is called in to solve the murder of a man from whom two lead soldiers were stolen. Drummond learns that the two soldiers were part of a set of thirteen which formed the key to a hidden vault of treasure. Following some clever sleuthing and set-up on Drummond's part, the guilty man is trapped in the vault,which is hidden behind the fireplace.
|John Newland
|Algernon 'Algy' Longworth
|Maria Palmer
|Estelle Prager, alias Estelle Gorday
|Helen Westcott
|Cynthia Stedman
|Tom Conway
|Capt. Hugh 'Bulldog' Drummond
