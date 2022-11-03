A classical art junk dealer and an almost bankrupt hairdresser who unexpectedly makes an inheritance go hunting behind thirteen chairs from which of a 100,000 DM contains which the rich aunt has hidden there. - By sections though a little bit tomfoolery-like absurd comedy, however, with joke and temperament produced and amusing played.
|Hans Moser
|Trödler Alois Hofbauer
|Annie Rosar
|Karoline
|Inge List
|Lilly Walter
|Hedwig Bleibtreu
|Oberschwester im Weisenhaus
|Alfred Neugebauer
|Eberhardt
|Pepi Glöckner-Kramer
|Alte Frau
