13 Stühle

  • Comedy

Emo-Film GmbH

A classical art junk dealer and an almost bankrupt hairdresser who unexpectedly makes an inheritance go hunting behind thirteen chairs from which of a 100,000 DM contains which the rich aunt has hidden there. - By sections though a little bit tomfoolery-like absurd comedy, however, with joke and temperament produced and amusing played.

Hans MoserTrödler Alois Hofbauer
Annie RosarKaroline
Inge ListLilly Walter
Hedwig BleibtreuOberschwester im Weisenhaus
Alfred NeugebauerEberhardt
Pepi Glöckner-KramerAlte Frau

