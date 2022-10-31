1962

13 West Street

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1962

Studio

Ladd Enterprises

Walt Sherill (Alan Ladd) is attacked and beat down by a group of juvenile delinquents on his way home from work one night. The boys who attacked him are not previously known by the police and are therefore hard to track down. As Sherill starts getting impatient he begins his own investigation. Meanwhile Detective Sergeant Koleski (Rod Steiger) does his best to track down the culprits.

Cast

Rod SteigerDetective Sergeant Koleski
Michael CallanChuck Landry
Dolores DornTracey Sherill
Margaret HayesMrs. Madeleine Landry
Stanley AdamsJoseph Finney
Jeanne CooperMrs. Quinn

View Full Cast >

Images