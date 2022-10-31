13 West Street

Walt Sherill (Alan Ladd) is attacked and beat down by a group of juvenile delinquents on his way home from work one night. The boys who attacked him are not previously known by the police and are therefore hard to track down. As Sherill starts getting impatient he begins his own investigation. Meanwhile Detective Sergeant Koleski (Rod Steiger) does his best to track down the culprits.
|Rod Steiger
|Detective Sergeant Koleski
|Michael Callan
|Chuck Landry
|Dolores Dorn
|Tracey Sherill
|Margaret Hayes
|Mrs. Madeleine Landry
|Stanley Adams
|Joseph Finney
|Jeanne Cooper
|Mrs. Quinn
View Full Cast >