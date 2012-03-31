2012

13Hrs

  • Horror
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 2012

Studio

Eyeline Productions

Sarah Tyler returns to her troubled family home in the isolated countryside, for a much put-off visit. As a storm rages outside, Sarah, her family and friends shore up for the night, cut off from the outside world. But something comes out of the driving rain and darkness. Something that holds a dark secret so devastating that, in one night, it could wipe out the entire family.

Cast

Tom FeltonGary Ashby
Gemma AtkinsonEmily
Josh BowmanDoug Walker
Gabriel ThomsonCharlie Moore
Peter GadiotStephen Moore
Antony De LiseoLuke Moore

