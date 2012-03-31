Sarah Tyler returns to her troubled family home in the isolated countryside, for a much put-off visit. As a storm rages outside, Sarah, her family and friends shore up for the night, cut off from the outside world. But something comes out of the driving rain and darkness. Something that holds a dark secret so devastating that, in one night, it could wipe out the entire family.
|Tom Felton
|Gary Ashby
|Gemma Atkinson
|Emily
|Josh Bowman
|Doug Walker
|Gabriel Thomson
|Charlie Moore
|Peter Gadiot
|Stephen Moore
|Antony De Liseo
|Luke Moore
