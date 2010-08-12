Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Scott Pilgrim is a film adaptation of the critically acclaimed, award-winning series of graphic novels of the same name by Canadian cartoonist Bryan Lee O’Malley. Scott Pilgrim is a 23 year old Canadian slacker and wannabe rockstar who falls in love with an American delivery girl, Ramona V. Flowers, and must defeat her seven "evil exes" to be able to date her.
|Michael Cera
|Scott Pilgrim
|Mary Elizabeth Winstead
|Ramona V. Flowers
|Kieran Culkin
|Wallace Wells
|Chris Evans
|Lucas Lee
|Anna Kendrick
|Stacey Pilgrim
|Brandon Routh
|Todd Ingram
