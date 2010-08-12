2010

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 2010

Studio

Universal Pictures

Scott Pilgrim is a film adaptation of the critically acclaimed, award-winning series of graphic novels of the same name by Canadian cartoonist Bryan Lee O’Malley. Scott Pilgrim is a 23 year old Canadian slacker and wannabe rockstar who falls in love with an American delivery girl, Ramona V. Flowers, and must defeat her seven "evil exes" to be able to date her.

Cast

Michael CeraScott Pilgrim
Mary Elizabeth WinsteadRamona V. Flowers
Kieran CulkinWallace Wells
Chris EvansLucas Lee
Anna KendrickStacey Pilgrim
Brandon RouthTodd Ingram

View Full Cast >

Images

13 More Images