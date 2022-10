Not Available

What gives your life meaning? Family, yoga, good food, those shoes that were on sale? Ray Robertson outlines his own list in his non-fiction book “Why Not: Fifteen Reasons To Live?” And that has inspired Alan Zweig’s documentary feature 15 REASONS TO LIVE which takes up that list as a call to adventure. The list is: Love, Solitude, Critical Mind, Art, Individuality, Home, Work, Humour, Friendship, Intoxication, Praise, Meaning, Body, Duty and Death.