On the 6th of december 2008 over 15.000 hardcore fanatics were a part of the massive “15 years of Nightmare” event held in the mighty Ahoy venue located in rotterdam. With 5 areas, a massive line-up of national and international top artists, ear crushing sound systems and very spectacular entertainment this was certainly one of the biggest and best editions of the “Nightmare” event to date! This live registration DVD captures all of the amazing highlights of “15 years of Nightmare” and combines them into a complete overview of the smashing event, supported with live recorded audio in slamming dolby digital 5.1 quality. From the superb performances of the main stage to the classic beats of the oldschool area, everything is featured on this dvd so you can relive the night all over again or get a taste of what you’ve missed. Either way, “15 years of Nightmare - The live registration” is a must have for every die-hard hardcorehead out there!