Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Hapless museum night watchman Larry Daley must help his living, breathing exhibit friends out of a pickle now that they've been transferred to the archives at the Smithsonian Institution. Larry's (mis)adventures this time include close encounters with Amelia Earhart, Abe Lincoln and Ivan the Terrible.
|Amy Adams
|Amelia Earhart
|Owen Wilson
|Jedediah Smith
|Hank Azaria
|Kahmunrah / The Thinker / Abe Lincoln
|Robin Williams
|Theodore Roosevelt
|Christopher Guest
|Ivan the Terrible
|Steve Coogan
|Octavius
