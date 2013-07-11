Grown Ups 2

The all-star comedy cast from Grown Ups returns (with some exciting new additions) for more summertime laughs. Lenny (Adam Sandler) has relocated his family back to the small town where he and his friends grew up. This time around, the grown ups are the ones learning lessons from their kids on a day notoriously full of surprises: the last day of school.
|Adam Sandler
|Lenny Feder
|Kevin James
|Eric Lamonsoff
|Chris Rock
|Kurt McKenzie
|David Spade
|Marcus Higgins
|Salma Hayek
|Roxanne Chase-Feder
|Maya Rudolph
|Deanne McKenzie
