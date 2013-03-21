In the laugh-out-loud sketch comedy film InAPPropriate Comedy, a computer tablet full of the world's most hilariously offensive apps breaks through the borders of political correctness, stirring up cultural anarchy; with a star-studded cast including Adrien Brody, Rob Schneider, Michelle Rodriguez and Lindsay Lohan, this edgy, no-holds-barred comedy makes sure no taboo is left untouched!
|Michelle Rodriguez
|Harriet
|Adrien Brody
|Filthy Harry
|Lindsay Lohan
|Marilyn
|Ari Shaffir
|The Amazing Racist
|Anna Akana
|Student
|Rob Schneider
|J.D.
