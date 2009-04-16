On the brink of a midlife crisis, 30-something Mike O'Donnell wishes he could have a "do-over." And that's exactly what he gets when he wakes up one morning to find he's 17 years old again. With his adult mind stuck inside the body of a teenager, Mike actually has the chance to reverse some decisions he wishes he'd never made. But maybe they weren't so bad after all.
|Leslie Mann
|Scarlett O'Donnell (Adult)
|Matthew Perry
|Mike O'Donnell (Adult)
|Tyler Steelman
|Ned Gold (Teen)
|Allison Miller
|Scarlett (Teen)
|Michelle Trachtenberg
|Maggie O'Donnell
|Sterling Knight
|Alex O'Donnell
View Full Cast >
2 More Images