2009

17 Again

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 2009

Studio

New Line Cinema

On the brink of a midlife crisis, 30-something Mike O'Donnell wishes he could have a "do-over." And that's exactly what he gets when he wakes up one morning to find he's 17 years old again. With his adult mind stuck inside the body of a teenager, Mike actually has the chance to reverse some decisions he wishes he'd never made. But maybe they weren't so bad after all.

Cast

Leslie MannScarlett O'Donnell (Adult)
Matthew PerryMike O'Donnell (Adult)
Tyler SteelmanNed Gold (Teen)
Allison MillerScarlett (Teen)
Michelle TrachtenbergMaggie O'Donnell
Sterling KnightAlex O'Donnell

Images

