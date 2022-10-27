1972

1776

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • History

Release Date

November 8th, 1972

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The film focuses on the representatives of the Thirteen original colonies who participated in the Second Continental Congress. 1776 depicts the three months of deliberation (and, oftentimes, acrimonious debate) that led up to the signing of one of the most important documents in the History of the United States, the Declaration of Independence.

Cast

William DanielsJohn Adams
Howard Da SilvaDr. Benjamin Franklin
Ken HowardThomas Jefferson
Blythe DannerMartha Jefferson
Donald MaddenJohn Dickinson (PA)
John CullumEdward Rutledge (SC)

