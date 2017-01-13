2017

Sleepless

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 13th, 2017

Studio

Vertigo Entertainment

SLEEPLESS stars Jamie Foxx as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.

Cast

Michelle MonaghanJennifer Bryant
Dermot MulroneyStanley Rubino
Jamie FoxxVincent Downs
Gabrielle UnionDena
Scoot McNairyRob Novak
David HarbourDoug Dennison

View Full Cast >

Images