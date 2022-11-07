Not Available

Downriver

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Screen Australia

James has served time for drowning a little boy when he was a child, although the body was never found in the river. A visit from his victim's mother upon parole sends him on a quest to find the truth. With little time and danger at every turn, James risks his freedom and his life to uncover the trail of sins that might give closure to the grieving mother.

Cast

Reef IrelandJames Levy
Kerry FoxPaige Levy
Robert TaylorWayne
Helen MorseMary
Elena MandalisRita
Thom GreenAnthony

View Full Cast >

Images