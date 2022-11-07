James has served time for drowning a little boy when he was a child, although the body was never found in the river. A visit from his victim's mother upon parole sends him on a quest to find the truth. With little time and danger at every turn, James risks his freedom and his life to uncover the trail of sins that might give closure to the grieving mother.
|Reef Ireland
|James Levy
|Kerry Fox
|Paige Levy
|Robert Taylor
|Wayne
|Helen Morse
|Mary
|Elena Mandalis
|Rita
|Thom Green
|Anthony
