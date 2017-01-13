Hidden Figures

The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.
|Taraji P. Henson
|Katherine G. Johnson
|Octavia Spencer
|Dorothy Vaughan
|Janelle Monae
|Mary Jackson
|Kevin Costner
|Al Harrison
|Kirsten Dunst
|Vivian Mitchell
|Jim Parsons
|Paul Stafford
