2017

Split

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 19th, 2017

Studio

Universal Pictures

Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him—as well as everyone around him—as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.

Cast

Anya Taylor-JoyCasey Cooke
James McAvoyKevin Wendell Crumb / Dennis / Patricia / Hedwig / The Beast / Barry / Orwell / Jade
Haley Lu RichardsonClaire Benoit
Kim DirectorHannah
Sterling K. Brown
Jessica SulaMarcia

Images