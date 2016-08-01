James, down on his luck and desperate for some quick cash, agrees to drive a small truck across country. He soon realizes that he's made a huge mistake and has inadvertently become involved in a dangerous human trafficking ring. The unlikely hero risks it all to shut down the trafficking ring and save the woman he is falling in love with.
|Bianca A. Santos
|Antonia
|Joel Smallbone
|James Stevenson
|Sarah Minnich
|Amber
|Amber Midthunder
|Maria
|Jim Parrack
|Garo
|Travis Hammer
|CJ
